Storms bring down trees in Atlanta area

Severe weather causing problems in the Atlanta area.

The region has been dealing with bad weather pretty much non-stop since Sunday.

As you can see, the most recent heavy rain and high winds brought this tree down in an Atlanta neighborhood.



Rita Awan:

"Before they moved here, the other neighbor. He took care of those trees. And they always leaned. I very seldom come down this street because I've always had a fear that those trees would just fall."



Another large tree fell onto interstate 285 in South Fulton county Tuesday morning.

That caused numerous traffic issues in and around the city during the morning rush.

A flash flood watch is in effect for much of the Atlanta metro area until Wednesday afternoon.