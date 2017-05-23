Man accused of killing Iowa deputy in jail escape pleads not guilty

A man accused of killing a western Iowa deputy pleaded not guilty to 12 criminal counts, Tuesday, and asked for a speedy trial.

According to Omaha TV station KETV, 24-year-old Wesley Correa-Carmenaty is accused shooting and killing Pottawattamie County Sheriff's Deputy Mark Burbridge during an attempted jailbreak.

Police said Correa-Carmenaty, who had just been sentenced to 45 years in prison, shot the Burbridge and Pottawattamie County Sheriff's Deputy Pat Morgan and used a stolen transport van to crash through a garage door at the Pottawattamie County Jail at around 11:00am May 1st.

He then abandoned the van and met an accomplice or stole a car, which he drove over the Missouri River into Omaha, Nebraska, where he was recaptured after crashing during a high-speed chase.