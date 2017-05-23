Attempted murder charges follow fight in Monona County, IA

A fight has led to attempted murder charges for an Onawa, Iowa, man.

The Monona County Sheriff's Office says a 911 call, Monday night, brought them to an area east of Onawa, Iowa, along Highway 175. There, deputies found a man, they believed, was involved in the fight.

An investigation led them to arrest the suspect in the assault, 22-year-old Reinrick Gashe. He faces a charge of attempted murder for allegedly hitting the victim in the head with a metal object.

The victim, who hasn't been identified, was rushed to a local hospital. There's no word on his current condition.