Attempted murder charges follow fight in Monona County, IA - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Attempted murder charges follow fight in Monona County, IA

Posted:
By Matt Breen, Evening Anchor
Bio
Connect
Biography

A fight has led to attempted murder charges for an Onawa, Iowa, man.

The Monona County Sheriff's Office says a 911 call, Monday night, brought them to an area east of Onawa, Iowa, along Highway 175. There, deputies found a man, they believed, was involved in the fight.

An investigation led them to arrest the suspect in the assault, 22-year-old Reinrick Gashe. He faces a charge of attempted murder for allegedly hitting the victim in the head with a metal object.

The victim, who hasn't been identified, was rushed to a local hospital. There's no word on his current condition.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KTIV Television
2929 Signal Hill Drive Sioux City, IA 51108
Switchboard: 712-239-4100 or 800-234-KTIV(5848)

News: (712) 226-5480
Fax: (712) 239-3025
News Tips: ktivnews@ktiv.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KITV Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.