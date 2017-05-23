Nebraska cattle producers excited for China trade

Nebraska cattle producers are excited with the news that China will begin importing U.S. beef. Andy Reigle of Reigle Cattle Company, is one of these excited producers. "We're very optimistic about where this trade deal will go," Reigle said. "It's something we've been looking forward to for 13 years. it's been brought up a few different times but never been done."

Early estimates say this trade deal will bring about $2.6 billion to the U.S. beef market. However, China is expected to place age, hormone and other restrictions on the imported beef. Reigle says Nebraska farmers are ready for this challenge, but cautions it could take some time.

"Well, there's a lot of feed lots that are already raising this drug-free or hormone free beef," Reigle said. "You know, It's going to be one of those things that takes six to seven months to raise beef so it isn't like next week i can have 1,000 head of cattle ready to sell to them. You know, it's definitely going to be about 18 months of adjustments to supply their needs."

Because U.S. beef has been out of the Chinese market for 13 years, there are concerns the US will have a difficult time competing with established producers such as Brazil and Australia. Reigle believes the U.S. beef industry has a marketing advantage. "We just need to keep raising the beef as cheap and as safe as we can," Reigle said. "You know, U.S. beef is the safest beef out there and I think that is really our selling point."

While cattle producers across the U.S. are bound to rejoice with this renewed trade, cattle producers in the Beef State are looking forward to the deal. "As with Nebraska being the leading red meat producers in the US, it will definitely be beneficial for Nebraska producers," Reigle said.