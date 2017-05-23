Iowa's Neustrom & Cropley earn All-Big Ten baseball honors

University of Iowa junior Jake Adams has been voted as the unanimous Big Ten Player of the Year, it was announced Tuesday by the league office.

Adams was also unanimous first-team All-Big Ten, while senior Mason McCoy (shortstop), juniors Tyler Cropley (catcher) and Nick Gallagher (starting pitcher), and sophomore Robert Neustrom (outfield) garnered second-team honors. Senior Corbin Woods is Iowa's Big Ten Sportsmanship Award honoree.

Adams, a first baseman from Brandon, South Dakota, became the second Hawkeye all-time and first since Brian Backlund in 1992 to be selected as the league's top player after leading the conference in home runs (24), RBIs (65), hits (73), slugging percentage (.750), and total bases. He is also fourth in the league with a .344 average.

The Des Moines Area Community College transfer broke Iowa's single-season home run record (22 blasts) that had stood since 1986 and he is Iowa's first Big Ten home run champion since 2008 (he hit 10 in Big Ten play). Adams is second nationally in home runs and the 24 blasts are the most by a Big Ten player in the BBCOR era.

Cropley earned second-team honors at catcher after hitting .302 with 17 RBIs, seven extra-base hits (four home runs, two doubles, one triple), and 17 runs scored. Defensively, the McCook Lake, South Dakota, native and Bishop Heelan graduate has started 48 of Iowa's 53 games behind the plate, where he leads the Big Ten by throwing out 17 would-be base stealers.

Cropley is the first Hawkeye catcher since 2011 to earn all-league honors.

Neustrom earned his first career All-Big Ten distinction after tying for the league lead with 73 hits and finishing third in RBIs (53) and fourth in total bases (114). The outfielder has started every game, where he is hitting .329 with 15 doubles, one triple, and eight home runs.

The Sioux City North graduate e is Iowa's first underclassmen since 2013 (Eric Toole) to earn All-Big Ten recognition. It is the fourth straight year a Hawkeye outfielder has earned all-league honors.

The fifth-seeded Hawkeyes open Big Ten Tournament play Wednesday, facing No. 4 seed Maryland at 7:30 p.m. (CT) in Bloomington, Indiana. The game will be televised on BTN.