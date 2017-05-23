Chicago beats Musketeers in overtime to win USHL's Clark Cup

The Sioux City Musketeers lost to the Chicago Steel, 2-1, in overtime in game five of the USHL's Clark Cup Finals on Tuesday. The Steel win the series three games to two, to win their first championship while denying Sioux City their first title since 2002.

Carson Vance scored the only goal of the first period to give Sioux City a 1-0 lead after one period. Eduards Tralmarks tied the game with four minutes left in the second period and it was 1-1 after two periods.

With 8:20 left in the extra session Tyler Gratton scored the game-winner, his first goal of the playoffs, to send the Tyson Events Center record crowd of 6,309 home unhappy. Sioux City outshot Chicago 46-25.