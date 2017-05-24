Watch Live coverage on air and online starting at 10 a.m.

The Latest on Gov. Terry Branstad's scheduled resignation and swearing-in as U.S. ambassador to China, and Lt. Gov. Kim Reynold's ceremony to take an oath of office as Iowa governor (all times local):

Reynolds officially became governor of Iowa at 10:06 a.m.

Kim Reynolds sworn in as the 43rd Governor of Iowa

Ambassador Branstad signs the appointment affidavit to make it official.

Terry Branstad is sworn in as Ambassador to China.

Governor Reynolds gives her address in the statehouse rotunda.

Kim Reynolds is sworn in as governor of Iowa.

Kim Reynolds has been sworn in as the 43rd Governor of Iowa.

Governor Reynolds gave her first address as governor from the statehouse rotunda.



She said her priorities are reforming tax structure, innovating Iowa's energy policy and education.



She is the state's first female governor.

This comes after Governor Terry Branstad resigned Wednesday morning to become the Ambassador to China.

Twenty-two years of governorship comes to an end for Terry Branstad.



At 10 a.m. Governor Branstad resigned from office and was sworn in as U.S. Ambassador to China, during a ceremony in the governor's formal office at the Iowa state capitol.

Then, at 10:30 a.m., Lieutenant Governor Kim Reynolds will be sworn in as Iowa's 43rd Governor, and the state's first female governor.

After she's sworn in, Reynolds will give her first address as governor from the statehouse rotunda.

As he leaves office, Branstad is throwing his full support behind Reynolds.

"Nobody has ever been as well-prepared to be governor as Kim Reynolds and that is why I am proud to support her and support her for re-election in this office. And I know she's got to earn it by what she does but I think she's proven to me that she's ready to do the job and do it well," Governor Branstad said.

After Branstad resigns and is sworn-in as ambassador, he will go through a three-week orientation in Washington before moving to China this summer.

