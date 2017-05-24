More severe weather moves through parts of Texas

Hail falling as a result of strong storms near Houston, Texas Tuesday night.

Another night of severe weather left a path of destruction across of parts of south eastern Texas late Tuesday and overnight.



A number of interstate and highways were closed including this stretch of roadway shutdown due to this overturn tractor trailer truck in Sealy west of Houston.

As many as 30-thousand customers were without power and flights were also delayed at Houston's Bush International Airport due to weather.

Things are much better further west in Austin where heavy rain and wind pounded the area

witnesses say there are a number of toppled trees and some homes have lost their roof in the area.