University of South Dakota law school move could hurt local business

University of South Dakota law school move could hurt local business

VERMILLION, S.D. (AP) -

Retailers say a proposal to move South Dakota's only law school from Vermillion could mean substantial business losses for the community.

The Argus Leader  reports that University of South Dakota President James Abbott announced Friday a panel would consider moving the school to Sioux Falls to help boost lagging enrollment.

The school's 2016 graduating class was 58 students, down from 81 two years before. Michelle Maloney, a real estate agent in Vermillion, says the community is already small at just under 11,000 people. She says having students or faculty leave could have a significant impact on the local economy.

Nate Welch, executive director of the Vermillion Area Chamber of Commerce, says it's too early to say what the economic impact would be. The panel hasn't yet been appointed.

