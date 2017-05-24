More pleasant conditions arrive for Wednesday

We felt another raw day in Siouxland yesterday with numerous showers working through the viewing area but the good news if you wanted the sunshine back, we'll see it today. High pressure is building in and will continue to do so throughout the rest of our Wednesday, clearing out our skies and calming down the winds. Temperatures will be climbing back into the upper 60s which is closer to average for this time of the year. A few more clouds move back into the picture tomorrow and we can't rule out and isolated shower as a weak wave of moisture swings through but these chance are looking minimal.

A warm front will be lifting through the area and that will usher in the warmest temps of the 7-Day on Friday. Highs surge into the upper 70s under partly cloudy conditions. Our next chance of moisture arrives for the holiday weekend with a chance of showers Saturday all the way through Memorial Day. Some rumbles of thunder are possible as well. The weekend isn't looking like a washout by any means here in Siouxland but continue to stay tuned for the latest from us. Temperatures stay near average heading into the middle of next with highs in 70s expected along with mix of clouds and sun.

Meteorologist T.J. Springer