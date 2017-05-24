Iowa court offices to be closed Friday due to budget cuts

Iowa court offices will be closed Friday because of mid-year budget cuts that forced the Judicial Branch to reduce expenses.

Besides closing Friday, the $3 million budget cut approved by the Legislature forced a hiring freeze for judicial positions and travel restrictions, causing delays in some civil trials. The reductions will continue for the remainder of the fiscal year, which ends June 30.

Iowa Supreme Court decisions, which are typically issued on Friday, will be published on Thursday because of the closure.

The Legislature's 2018 budget for the judiciary didn't restore the mid-year cuts. The Supreme Court will approve a budget for the upcoming fiscal year in late June.