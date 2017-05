President Trump and First Lady Melania Trump toured the Sistine Chapel Wednesday.



They toured the Chapel after Mr. Trump met with Pope Francis at the Vatican.



The Sistine Chapel features Michelangelo's masterpiece, "The Last Judgment," behind the altar as well as the iconic "Creation of Adam" on the ceiling.



President Trump is in the middle of his first international trip a nine-day journey through the Middle East and Europe.



He will be in Belgium later today.