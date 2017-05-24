Nebraska commission sets O'Neill hearing for pipeline review

A state commission that will decide whether to approve the Keystone XL oil pipeline's route through Nebraska has scheduled a one-day public hearing in northern Nebraska's Holt County.



The Nebraska Public Service Commission says the hearing will run from 1 to 8 p.m. June 7 at the O'Neill Community Center in O'Neill. Public comment will be accepted on a first-come, first-served basis. Speakers will have three to five minutes to comment about the TransCanada project.



A hearing was held May 3 in York and a five-day hearing is scheduled to run Aug. 7-11 at a Lincoln hotel.



The $8 billion pipeline would transport oil from Alberta, Canada, across Montana and South Dakota to Nebraska, where it would connect with an existing pipeline that feeds Texas Gulf Coast refineries.