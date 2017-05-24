Siouxland lawmakers gather for legislative wrap-up - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Siouxland lawmakers gather for legislative wrap-up

Posted:
By Michelle Schoening, Morning Anchor
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) -

Wednesday, five northwest Iowa legislators came together for the Siouxland Chamber of Commerce legislative wrap-up.

Senator Rick Bertrand, Representatives Chuck Holz, Jim Carlin, Chris Hall and Tim Kacena were in attendance.

Legislators hit on topics like collective bargaining, the state budget and defunding of Planned Parenthood just to name a few.

They also reflected on this historic day in Iowa as Kim Reynolds became governor. 

"She's got some tough work ahead of her," said Senator Rick Bertrand (R) Sioux City, "She's a tough lady. She isn't someone here that doesn't have an agenda. I look forward to working with her in the near future and just happy I have personal relationship."

"Of course I've worked and  crossed paths with Governor Reynolds several times over the last few years," said Representative Chris Hall, (D) Sioux City, "She's a warm and very good person that is good to work with and I wish her the best in her outset for governor."

We will bring you more legislative wrap-up remarks from our northwest Iowa lawmakers through out the next couple of days.
 

