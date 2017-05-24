LAKES AREA NEWS: Zoning law may hinder any plans to re-build adu - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

LAKES AREA NEWS: Zoning law may hinder any plans to re-build adult entertainment business in Milford

Posted:
Courtesy: Lakes Area News - KUOO Courtesy: Lakes Area News - KUOO
MILFORD, Iowa (KUOO/KTIV) -

City officials in Milford, Iowa said an adult cabaret that was destroyed by fire will not be allowed to be re-built as such under the city's zoning ordinance.

Zipper's Gentleman's Club was destroyed in the April 9 blaze.

The City Attorney told the Milford City Council Monday that the city's zoning ordinance does not allow for an adult entertainment business to be re-built in that area under a grandfather clause, as more than 50 percent of it was destroyed.

City officials say the only zoning district under the city's ordinance that does allow such a business is heavy industrial. The city currently does not have such a zoning district.

City officials said an adult entertainment business is also not allowed as a special exception use.

The issue was brought up for discussion at Monday's city council meeting after it was learned the owner of the business had reportedly expressed interest in re-building the adult cabaret on that same site.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KTIV Television
2929 Signal Hill Drive Sioux City, IA 51108
Switchboard: 712-239-4100 or 800-234-KTIV(5848)

News: (712) 226-5480
Fax: (712) 239-3025
News Tips: ktivnews@ktiv.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KITV Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.