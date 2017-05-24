RECALL: Graco car seat

Graco is recalling more than 25,000 car seats because the harness webbing can break in a crash and may not keep children restrained.



The recall involves eight different model numbers of the "My Ride 65" Graco car seat.



The seats were made on July 22, 2014 and the code 2014/06 is on a tag that's on the harness webbing.



According to documents posted by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, agency tests discovered the webbing strength problem.



Graco has traced the problem to a single batch of webbing and says it'll provide owners a replacement harness free of charge.



Graco car seat owners may contact Graco customer service at 1-800-345-4109. Owners may also contact the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration Vehicle Safety Hotline at 1-888-327-4236, or go to www.safercar.gov.