Fish swim over flooded sidewalks in Wisconsin

By Ron Demers, Chief Meteorologist
Siouxland has seen some of its rivers flooding due to all the rain lately.

But we haven't heard reports of what they're seeing in Wisconsin.

In La Crosse, WI, fish were found swimming across flooded sidewalks at Pettibone Park.

The flooding being caused by heavy rain causing the Mississippi River to go over its banks.

