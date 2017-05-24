More warming with only a small shower chance Thursday - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

More warming with only a small shower chance Thursday

By Ron Demers, Chief Meteorologist
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) -

The sun was certainly a welcomed sight in Siouxland with temperatures warming better compared to yesterday as we hit the low 60s.  

The warming trend is going to continue for another couple of days with low 70s possible Thursday and we may even hit the upper 70s on Friday.  

Thursday does bring with it some more clouds and maybe a small chance of seeing a shower develop but Friday is looking completely dry.  

It still looks like there's going to be some small chances of rain throughout the weekend but nothing that's going to cause a washout by any means.  

So expect about a 30 percent chance of showers on Saturday, Sunday, and Memorial Day Monday as well with highs staying in the low 70s.  

Tuesday and Wednesday are looking dry as highs will remain in the low 70s.

