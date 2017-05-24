Rock Rapids, IA teen charged with sexual abuse of 14-year-old girl at party

A Rock Rapids, Iowa, teen faces charges he sexually abused a 14-year-old girl at a party after she had been drinking.

Court records say 19-year-old Trysten Lee Robinson was hosting the party, at his home, back on December 17th. The 14-year-old victim, and another underage girl, were invited. Investigators say both were given alcohol when they arrived.

Late that night, or early the next morning, investigators say Robinson performed a sex act on the victim.

Robinson faces a charge of 3rd-degree sexual abuse.