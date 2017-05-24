Rock Rapids, IA teen charged with sexual abuse of 14-year-old gi - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Rock Rapids, IA teen charged with sexual abuse of 14-year-old girl at party

Posted:
ROCK RAPIDS, Iowa (KTIV) -

A Rock Rapids, Iowa, teen faces charges he sexually abused a 14-year-old girl at a party after she had been drinking.

Court records say 19-year-old Trysten Lee Robinson was hosting the party, at his home, back on December 17th. The 14-year-old victim, and another underage girl, were invited. Investigators say both were given alcohol when they arrived.

Late that night, or early the next morning, investigators say Robinson performed a sex act on the victim.

Robinson faces a charge of 3rd-degree sexual abuse.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KTIV Television
2929 Signal Hill Drive Sioux City, IA 51108
Switchboard: 712-239-4100 or 800-234-KTIV(5848)

News: (712) 226-5480
Fax: (712) 239-3025
News Tips: ktivnews@ktiv.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KITV Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.