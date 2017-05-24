State board suspends Sioux City mental health counselor's license over relationships with clients

A state board has pulled a Sioux City mental health counselor's license following accusations he engaged in unethical, and improper, sexual contact with a client, and a former client.

That violates Iowa code, and the American Counseling Association's code of ethics.

Back in November, the Iowa Board of Behavioral Science brought seven charges against Mark Garlick. The board alleged that Garlick began a romantic relationship with a former client about a year after he provided her counseling. That violates Iowa code, which prohibits a relationship between a counselor, and former client, until five-years after treatment ended.

The board also alleged that Garlick had a relationship with a second client during the time he counseled her.

The board suspended Garlick's license indefinitely effective June 17th. Until then, the board ordered Garlick to help move his clients to other counselors.