Morningside hires Boeve as new baseball coach

Former professional baseball player Adam Boeve is the new head baseball coach at Morningside College announced Mustangs’ athletic director Tim Jager. Boeve replaces former Morningside head coach Brian Drent, who resigned following the completion of the 2017 season.

Boeve is a graduate of the University of Northern Iowa, where he was a NCAA Division I All-American before he went on to play for seven years in the Pittsburgh Pirates’ minor league organization.

Boeve has coached at the collegiate and high school levels as the assistant head baseball coach at Northwestern College from 2009-14 and the head baseball coach at Maurice-Orange City/Floyd Valley High School from 2012-14 and helped lead both schools to conference championships. Since November 2014, he has been the executive director of the Sioux Empire Baseball Association, an organization headquartered in Sioux Falls, S.D., that serves over 300 teams and 4000 baseball participants each year.

“I am thrilled to announce the hiring of Adam Boeve as our new head baseball coach,” Jager said. “He will be an outstanding addition to Morningside athletics and I am excited to see him lead the Mustangs’ baseball program. He is a man of character, class and exceptional baseball knowledge who will emphasize building strong relationships and providing a great college experience for his student-athletes.”

As assistant head baseball coach at Northwestern, Boeve was instrumental in helping lead the Red Raiders to a five-year record of 166-94, including Great Plains Athletic Conference (GPAC) championships in 2011 and 2013 and GPAC Tournament titles in 2010 and 2013.

Boeve compiled a three-year record of 58-34 as head coach at MOC-Floyd Valley and was the Northwest Iowa Review’s 2012 Coach of the Year after he led the Dutchmen to the Siouxland Conference championship in his first season at the helm.

Boeve was a two-time first-team All-Missouri Valley Conference (MVC) outfielder during his collegiate career at Northern Iowa, where he finished his career among the Panthers’ all-time career top five with 38 doubles, seven triples, 31 home runs, 132 RBIs and 48 stolen bases.

He was a Louisville Slugger second-team All-American and the 2013 MVC Player of the Year when he hit .368 with 18 doubles, four triples, 18 home runs, 70 RBIs and 29 stolen bases. Boeve hit a hefty .411 in conference play and led the league with 13 home runs.

He was a 12th round selection of the Pittsburgh Pirates in the 2003 Major League Baseball Draft and spent seven years in their organization, where his teammates included future MLB standouts Andrew McCutchen and Neil Walker. Boeve hit .281 with 91 home runs and 344 RBIs over his minor league career.

Boeve batted .333 in 38 games at Altoona in 2006 to earn a promotion to the AAA Indianapolis Indians, where he hit .269 with 20 doubles, six home runs, 37 RBIs and 24 stolen bases in 91 games. He hit .251 with 12 home runs and 46 RBIs at Indianapolis in 2008 in his final

season of professional baseball.

His sister, Kate (Boeve) Ortegren, is a 2006 Morningside graduate and was a first-team All-GPAC and second-team NAIA All-Region outside hitter for the Mustangs’ volleyball team.

Boeve will inherit a Morningside team that posted a 35-22 record and finished second in the GPAC with an 18-10 league mark during the 2017 campaign.