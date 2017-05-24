SSC Police donate items to veterans who were robbed

Theft at a local American Legion Post has South Sioux City Police taking some unexpected action.

The officers went above and beyond for some Siouxland Veterans as it is a busy time for American Legion Post 307 members in South Sioux City as they prepare for the upcoming Memorial Day Holiday.

But, thieves broke in, cut the lock and stole two propane tanks inside this storage shed, threatening their upcoming celebration.

"We are a non-profit organization and all of our work is for veterans and I feel that it is disrespectful when they treat our property bad and take our property," said Larry Brostad, American Legion Post 307.

Since the break-in, a more durable lock has been installed, and other security measures taken.

"While the South Sioux City Police Department is still investigating who broke into this shed, their foundation stepped in and helped out these veterans," reports Danielle Davis.

The police union was able to purchase two new propane tanks for their upcoming Memorial Day family cookout .

"The legion, they are the forefront and they just do so many positive things and I was really just pleased that a couple of our officers would think ahead and say hey, we should do this and the union was able to financially, legally and it was just a win, win," said Ed Mahon, Chief of Police, South Sioux City.

As the veterans continue to prepare for the busy weekend ahead, they have just one short message for the criminals who broke in,

"I would like to have them all serve this country to understand the true meaning of this building and what it stands for," continued Brostad.

The South Sioux City Police Officers responsible for replacing the propane tanks are:

Jon Schmiedt, Rick Comstock and Cody O'Dell