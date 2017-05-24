SC Community School Board makes $15-million amendment to current - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

SC Community School Board makes $15-million amendment to current budget

Posted:
By Tiffany Lane, Multimedia Journalist
Connect
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) -

The Sioux City Community School Board made a $15-million amendment to the budget for this current school year.

The move was made during a special meeting Wednesday afternoon at the district building. 

Superintendent Dr. Paul Gausman said they legally had to make the amendment by the end of this month. 

It's an amendment that he says will save taxpayers $3-million.

The board voted unanimously to make the amendment.

They recently chose to refinance a number of bonds which raised expenditures for the 2016-2017 school year.

The board amended the budget for "total other expenditures" from just over $25-million to nearly $40.5-million.

"This is the monetary amount that we use to build and renovate our buildings in the district and we learned that because of some favorable rates if we refinance some bonds that were already in place we could save the taxpayers about $3-million," said Gausman. "And so the board already agreed to do that and frankly we did that bond refinancing back in February and March."

Gausman says because they received the proceeds from that this year but still are still spending the money, they had to show the expenditure line had to grow because of the bond refinancing. 

He said that the expenditures that they will have this year will equal the amount that includes this bond refinancing that they wouldn't have known about last April when they had to certify this year's budget.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KTIV Television
2929 Signal Hill Drive Sioux City, IA 51108
Switchboard: 712-239-4100 or 800-234-KTIV(5848)

News: (712) 226-5480
Fax: (712) 239-3025
News Tips: ktivnews@ktiv.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KITV Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.