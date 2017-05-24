River-Cade coordinator announces big surprises for 2017 festival

As we get closer to the annual River-Cade festival, organizers are unveiling big surprises.

At a press conference Wednesday at Cook Park, event coordinator Phil Claeys announced the theme this year will be "Siouxland's Signature Collection."

One of the earlier River-Cade events will be the 21st annual River-Cade Youth Fishing Derby and Rivercity Anglers Casting Contest.

It will be held at Bacon Creek Park Saturday, June 3rd for Siouxland Youth ages 4-12.

On July 18th, River-Cade is teaming up with the Sioux City Skateboard Community for the Andy Langin Memorial Skateboard Contest at Cook Park.

The 54th River-Cade Parade will be on July 19th and forms are currently available for anyone interested in participating.