Kim Reynolds outlines her priorities as Iowa's newest governor

A historic day in Des Moines.

A transition of power that echos through the State Capitol in Des Moines.

The transition of power came just minutes after Terry Branstad's resignation.

He'll now serve as U.S. Ambassador to China.

But, before leaving office, he said "no one has ever been more prepared to become Governor than Kim Reynolds".

Wednesday, Terry Branstad stepped down from 22 years as governor and Kim Reynolds has taken the oath of office, becoming Iowa's first-ever female governor.

The ceremony began with Governor Reynolds taking the oath of office and ended with her addressing the crowd.

Governor Reynolds thanked Ambassador Branstad for mentoring her during his time in office.

But, she quickly got down to business.

The state of Iowa has its first ever female governor, and she already has a plan in place for what she hopes to accomplish.

Iowa now has the top graduation rate in the country, while she's not letting the ball drop on education, she is hoping to make an impact on taxes in the state of Iowa.

"So let's talk about my first priority: reforming Iowa's Tax structure. There's no doubt we can do better. Our tax rates are some of the highest in the nation and our codes books are filled with a patchwork of exemptions, deductions and credits. That's not how it should be," says Governor Kim Reynolds.

Reynolds says by making taxes simple and competitive, businesses will be able to grow and expand.

She's also hoping to lead Iowa to the most innovative energy policies in the country.

"For years our fields have fed the world now, now they energize it. They produce products that fuel cars and host wind turbines that power our communities and businesses. And, yet those fields are filled with untapped potential," says Gov. Reynolds.

Education has always been a top priority for Reynolds. And now she wants to give the children of Iowa the skills needed to keep up with the demands of the 21st century.

"Focusing on STEM, ensuring our best teachers stay in the classroom and renewing Iowa's emphasis on literacy. Students and parents want educators and employers working together to providing real-world learning experiences," says Gov. Reynolds.

From lessons taught in the classroom to those learned in the field, Governor Reynolds hopes 70 percent of the state's workforce will have education or training beyond high school by 2025.

"We're going to build an Iowa where hardworking , middle class families can live anywhere in our state and have the skills they need to find successful careers. This is about opportunity for more Iowans," says Gov. Reynolds.

Her top four priorities all come down to one thing; building a better Iowa.

Governor Reynolds told the crowd she's not perfect but she is an Iowan through and through