President Donald Trump planning return trip to Iowa

DES MOINES, Iowa (WHO-TV) -

 President Donald Trump has booked a return flight to Iowa.

The Trump-Pence Campaign committee announced on Thursday that President Trump will hold a rally in Cedar Rapids on Thursday, June 1st.

It’s Trump’s second trip to Iowa since winning the White House.  He held a victory rally in Des Moines in December, one month after the election.

The June 1st rally will be held at the Cedar Rapids Convention Complex at 7:00pm.  

Tickets for the event are available online: https://www.donaldjtrump.com/rallies/cedar-rapids-ia

