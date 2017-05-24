President Donald Trump planning return trip to Iowa

President Donald Trump has booked a return flight to Iowa.

The Trump-Pence Campaign committee announced on Thursday that President Trump will hold a rally in Cedar Rapids on Thursday, June 1st.

It’s Trump’s second trip to Iowa since winning the White House. He held a victory rally in Des Moines in December, one month after the election.

The June 1st rally will be held at the Cedar Rapids Convention Complex at 7:00pm.

Tickets for the event are available online: https://www.donaldjtrump.com/rallies/cedar-rapids-ia