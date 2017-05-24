U.S. Senator Chuck Grassley with advice for the incoming Ambassa - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

U.S. Senator Chuck Grassley with advice for the incoming Ambassador to China

Posted:
WASHINGTON (KTIV) -

U.S. Senator Chuck Grassley says Kim Reynolds is fully qualified to take over as Governor of Iowa.

He also told reporters Wednesday what he considers to be the "number one" priority now that former Governor Branstad is the Ambassador to China.

"North Korea and peace in that regain of the world and having a non-nuclear North Korea is a scary problem that top priority for any Ambassador from the United States."

Grassley says Branstad also needs to promote the United State and Iowa and help create jobs back home.

