Explorers rally to complete sweep of Lincoln

Jayce Ray scores a run in the X's 3-2 win over Lincoln on Wednesday.

The Sioux City Explorers (4-2) kept winning, getting the 3-2 victory over the Saltdogs Wednesday night to sweep Lincoln in their three game series.

Lincoln recorded the first runs of the contest in the third inning on a two-run homer from designated hitter Curt Smith to give the Saltdogs the early 2-0 lead.

The Explorers tallied their first run in the sixth inning. J.R. Bunda replaced Saltdogs starting pitcher, Bennett Parry but Bunda would walk Tyler Ogle, allowing a run to score to cut the lead 2-1.

In the seventh inning, Sioux City took the lead. With runners at first and second and two outs, X’s shortstop Nate Samson knocked in both runners with a double, giving the Explorers the 3-2 lead.

Explorers clinched the victory in the top of the ninth. X’s Closer PJ Fancescon (s-2) went 1-2-3 in the inning to secure the win for Sioux City.

Sioux City starter James Needy (1-0) finished with a no decision, allowing two runs in five innings while recording seven strikeouts. X’s right-hander Keith Picht (1-1) received the victory, pitching two scoreless innings.

The Explorers have an off day Thursday and will begin a three game series with the Sioux Falls Canaries on Friday at Mercy Field at Lewis and Clark Park.