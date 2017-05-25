Near average temperatures return Thursday

Temperatures were a little warmer on our Wednesday and we'll continue the warming trend Thursday.



Partly sunny skies will help push our highs back to more seasonal values in the low to mid 70s.



It will be a little breezy out of the south as well at 10-20 mph.



An isolated shower or two can't be ruled out in the afternoon hours.



We'll only fall into the mid 50s tonight with mostly cloudy skies.



An isolated storm is possible but we should stay mainly dry.



Friday is looking like a great day with highs in the upper 70s and partly cloudy skies.



The holiday weekend will see temperatures hovering near 70 degrees with a few isolated showers possible from Saturday through Monday.



The good news is that none of these days will be washouts.



Highs stay near average into next week with Tuesday and Wednesday both looking dry.