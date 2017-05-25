Gov. Reynolds selects Adam Gregg as lieutenant governor

Gov. Kim Reynolds selects State Public Defender Adam Gregg as her replacement to serve as lt. governor.

Gregg, 34, will serve in an acting capacity, fulfilling all duties of the lieutenant governor’s office through the January 2019 inauguration.

“I have worked closely with Adam since he became our office’s legislative liaison and policy advisor in 2013, and have been consistently impressed with his energy, work ethic and demeanor as he worked through a number of legislative priorities for us,” Reynolds said. “Adam is someone who understands the responsibilities of the executive branch, someone who has worked closely with the Legislature and someone who has a strong relationship with our courts system. There is nobody better equipped with the skills, knowledge, experience and relationships than Adam to serve Iowans in this important role.”The announcement could set off a series of legal proceedings.“I am honored and humbled by the trust that Governor Reynolds has put in me,” Gregg said. “Over the last six years, she has revolutionized and rejuvenated the role of lieutenant governor. To follow her in that role, and to serve alongside her as she now leads this state, is the honor of a lifetime. Every day, I will serve Iowans as we connect them to better jobs, better skills training, better schools and continue balancing our state’s budget every step of the way.”

Gregg graduated in 2009 with high honors from Drake University Law School, where he received the institution’s prestigious Opperman Scholarship. While there, he earned the faculty’s William and Ellen Cooney Hoye Award, given to the individual who demonstrates the greatest promise as an advocate, public servant, and practitioner. During law school, Gregg conducted legal research in his capacity as an Iowa Supreme Court Scholar with Chief Justice Mark Cady and was a staff member for the Drake Law Review.

Gregg earned his B.A. from Central College in 2006, graduating first in his class with degrees in political science and history. His experience at Central College included internships with the U.S. Dept. of Defense, U.S. Congress and United Kingdom Parliament.

Gregg is a graduate of West Sioux High School and a native of Hawarden, Iowa. He resides in Johnston with his wife, Cari, and their two children, a six-year-old son and a four-year-old daughter. He and his family are active members and volunteers in Johnston River of Life Methodist Church and Meals from the Heartland events.



Read the full news release here: https://governor.iowa.gov/2017/05/reynolds-selects-adam-gregg-as-lieutenant-governor

