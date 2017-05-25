Severe storms wreak havoc in Ohio - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Severe storms wreak havoc in Ohio

Posted:
(CNN) -

A round of thunderstorms produced severe weather across the southeast and Mid Atlantic Wednesday.

Southern Ohio was one of the most affected locations.

An EF-1 tornado left a gas station in Park Layne, Ohio in ruins.

A high school graduation in Xenia was interrupted so that those in attendance could seek shelter.

Flooding rains also left some area roadways impassable.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KTIV Television
2929 Signal Hill Drive Sioux City, IA 51108
Switchboard: 712-239-4100 or 800-234-KTIV(5848)

News: (712) 226-5480
Fax: (712) 239-3025
News Tips: ktivnews@ktiv.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KITV Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.