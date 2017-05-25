A local healthcare provider shares her challenges with Iowa's privatized Medicaid program

Jessica McHugh is the former owner of AbleKids Pediatric Therapy in Sioux City. She started AbleKids in 2010 offering physical, occupational, speech and sensory therapy to kids of all ages. However, McHugh had to sell her business just last year because McHugh said could no longer fight the fight against Iowa's privatized medicaid program.

"There were always some struggles with insurance companies, but Medicaid was actually one of our best reimbursers. They were very good for paying for the services our kids needed," Jessica McHugh, Therapy Manager & Occupational Therapist at LifeScape AbleKids, "And then when this changed we started to get delayed payments, no payments, fighting for payments that had never happened before."

McHugh says she was on the phone with the three Managed Care Organizers or MCOs weekly; trying to get the reimbursements.

"We keep asking and they keep telling us they'll get back to us they'll get back to us," said McHugh.

However, after going more than a year without revenue, McHugh sold her business and joined forces with LifeScape out of Sioux Falls, South Dakota.

"I felt as a bigger company they'd be able to kind of deal with those changes more than I could," said McHugh.

McHugh says she reached out to representatives for help and guidance but didn't get a response. She spoke at the Siouxland Chamber of Commerce's Legislative forum hoping to put a face to the cause.

"We have kids that come up from two hours away, so I was hoping that the representatives could at least look at my face and see that this is a big deal," said McHugh, "We have a lot of kids we are trying to help."

LifeScape AbleKids is the only pediatric based clinic in the area and serves more than 300 kids.

KTIV did reach out to the three MCOs but were unable to reach someone for comment.

However, we did get a statement from the Iowa Department of Human Services regarding the delay in reimbursements:

"In implementing Iowa’s new managed care program, we partnered closely with the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to gain federal approval. Now, Iowa Medicaid members have a choice in health coverage from three managed care organizations (MCOs) who have experience offering Medicaid coverage in many other states.

Providers have new ways of getting reimbursed, which may require new administrative effort. For the health plans and the state, we’re fixing technical problems that have been brought to our attention, and we’ve made an array of tools and trainings available to providers. We work hard to keep the lines of communication open between our agency and provider associations to ensure that we are responsive and supportive to the providers who participate in the program.

Having a new system that focuses on filing claims accurately will ensure that providers are paid appropriately for the services they deliver, and that the $4.8 billion Medicaid program is operating as efficiently as possible so that it may continue to support members with the same benefits as before.

We thank the providers who continue to serve vulnerable Iowans who receive Medicaid benefits."