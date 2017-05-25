Ex-Sioux Falls fire chief pleads not guilty to child porn

Former Sioux Falls Fire Rescue Chief Jim Sideras has pleaded not guilty to child pornography charges.

The nearly 34 year veteran of the department appeared Thursday morning at the Minnehaha County Courthouse.

Sideras faces 10 counts of possession of child pornography.

He was arrested this month after authorities carried out a search warrant at his home.

Sideras was to leave his post at the end of June, but city officials abruptly fired him the same day as the search.

A court filing says that an email address linked to Sideras received at least two emails with child pornography attached from an email account under investigation by the Massachusetts State Police.