Tonight's "Red Nose Day" telethon raises money to assist children in poverty around the world

"Red Nose Day", the comedy telethon that raises money to assist children in poverty around the world, returns tonight on NBC. 

This year's effort starts on the "American Ninja Warrior" course, with celebrities giving it a go.

Money is raised for every obstacle they conquer. 

Meanwhile, Julia Roberts faces a challenge of an entirely different sort  on "Running Wild with Bear Grylls."

Grylls leads Roberts on a running wild adventure in Africa, across a rope bridge, to hand deliver vaccines to children in a remote village.

Roberts' journey leads into the live one hour telethon.

Red Nose founder Richard Curtis highlights tonight's event with a reunion sequel to his romantic comedy "Love Actually."

Organizers hope the follow up sparks Red Nose Day donations.

More than 60 million dollars have raised in the U.S. over the first two years.

"It's about giving and about kindness. And the world always needs that.  And some love actually," says star Keira Knightley.  

"Red Nose Day" events start tonight at 7pm, with the actual one hour telethon at 9pm.

You can donate during the show online or by phone.   

You can also get a head start by going to the organization's website: http://bit.ly/2qfPbzQ

