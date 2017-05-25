Footage shows Milwaukee woman leap onto the hood of her SUV as a - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Footage shows Milwaukee woman leap onto the hood of her SUV as a thief attempts to drive away with the vehicle

(NBC News) -

A Milwaukee, Wisconsin woman is having second thoughts about jumping on the hood of her car after a thief tried to steal it.

Melissa Smith was pumping gas when a group of males in a dark car pulled up, an individual hopped out of the backseat and jumped into her car and start driving.

When she saw what was happening, she jumped on her hood and hung on.

"It's one of those holy s**t moments," Smith said. "I probably think I'm tougher than I really am," Smith said.

The driver tried throwing her off the hood.

"He laughed at me the entire time, so zero remorse," Smith said.

