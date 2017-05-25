Kenny Arnold Foundation to hold benefit golf tourney in Storm Lake

The Kenny Arnold Foundation has scheduled its first major fundraising event, a “Teammates For Life” golf outing at Lake Creek Country Club in Storm Lake, Iowa, on June 24. The four-person, best-shot tournament will include appearances by several former Hawkeye athletes and feature many unique auction items.

The members of the 1980 Iowa men’s basketball team that played in the Final Four have spent a large portion of the last 35 years caring for one of their own. Kenny Arnold, a sophomore guard who led that Hawkeye team in points and assists, was diagnosed with brain cancer in 1984 and has been fighting health issues ever since. The brain tumor and several subsequent strokes have limited Arnold’s mobility, robbed him of his ability to speak and left him in a state of chronic pain.

Arnold’s former Iowa teammates and coaches, and the entire Hawkeye Basketball Family, have stayed in contact with Arnold throughout his medical and financial challenges. Today, Arnold’s Hawkeye Basketball Family – his “Teammates For Life” – have dedicated their efforts to provide support for others in need in Arnold’s name through this foundation.

The Kenny Arnold Foundation is a non-profit organization that was created on the heels of a highly-successful “White Out” event at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in February that generated funds for Arnold and has helped him receive regular physical therapy, among other needs that are now being met.

“Kenny has always been a tremendous leader,” says former Iowa teammate Mike “Tree” Henry. “At the time of his initial diagnosis, the doctors gave him a 10 percent chance of surviving. Well, that was 32 years ago and Kenny keeps fighting. All of his former teammates, friends and fans are so inspired by how he has lived his life, we want to honor Kenny and help motivate other people who are facing similar battles.”

Henry is the Executive Director of the Kenny Arnold Foundation, which has a mission to raise funds to be directed toward cancer research and education. “Kenny is such an inspiration,” says Henry. “So we want to share his story and inspire others to keep fighting, as well as motivate those who can helps others to take action and become a part of someone’s ‘Teammates For Life.’”

https://kennyarnoldfoundation.org/The former Hawkeyes who are expected to attend the golf outing in Storm Lake in June include: Ronnie Lester, Tree Henry, Vince Brookins, Kevin Boyle, Todd Berkenpas, Michael Payne, Greg Stokes, Steve Waite, Al Lorenzen, Mark Gannon, Greg Boyle, Greg Brunner, Jeff Horner, Jacob Jaacks, Lon Olejniczak, Waymond King and Jon Darsee.

There will be a “Meet and Greet” gathering with the former Hawkeyes who will be in Storm Lake on Friday, June 23 at Lake Creek Country Club. There will be a social hour from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m., followed by a steak dinner. The popular and talented Kevin Burt will provide live music from 7 to 9 p.m. Tickets for this event will be $30, benefiting the Kenny Arnold Foundation. This will give Hawkeye fans a unique chance to mingle with the former Hawks.

Auction items that will be made available include British Open flags autographed by native Iowan and professional golfer Zach Johnson, basketballs and footballs autographed by Hawkeye legends, framed photos and tickets to Iowa basketball games. These items will be displayed on the KennyArnoldFoundation.org website soon for bidding to begin.

The entry fee for the “Teammates For Life” golf tournament is $80 per person and includes lunch. However, if you register and pay prior to June 1, the cost drops to $70 per person. The four-person, best-shot tourney begins at 10 a.m. that day. If you’re interested in registering a team for the outing, please call Charles Horton, Manager at Lake Creek Country Club at (712) 732-1548 or visit the website KennyArnoldFoundation.org for more information. But please don’t hesitate to get registered as spots are filling up quickly.

The title sponsors for this event are: Security Trust & Savings Bank of Storm Lake, Redenbaugh & Mohr Law Office of Storm Lake and Talk To Me Technologies of Cedar Falls.

At the KennyArnoldFoundation.org website, people may also order the popular #30 “TFL” shirts that Hawkeye fans wore for the “White Out” event to honor Arnold at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in February. In addition, there are “TFL” golf towels available and more items will be added soon.

People who would like to donate to the Kenny Arnold Foundation may also go to the website to make a one-time or annual donation.