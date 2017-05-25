Red Nose Day has impact on Siouxland

Helping to end child poverty.....

Launched by Comic Relief Incorporated, Red Nose Day is here. Introduced in 1988 in the U.K. and so far t has raised 1 billion dollars globally.

"When you purchase a red nose, you are helping a variety of childrens' organizations, across the country and right here, In Siouxland.

With those noses on display, child hunger around the world is getting assistance. Locally, organizations like the Boys and Girls Club of Siouxland are reaping the benefits.

"We use to serve around 100 kids, last year we served 150 and this year we will support 200 kids," said Elvon Bensen, CEO, Boys and Girls Club of Siouxland.

Comic Relief Inc., works to provide meals to homeless children. They also offer medical assistance and clean drinking water to kids globally.

Along with individuals, Walgreens employees say businesses are getting in on the fun as well.

"It's been pretty fantastic, we have had like businesses come in and buy in bulk, just yesterday we sold 25 noses to just one business which is pretty amazing," said Stacey Frausto, Walgreens Manager.

In the U.S., the campaign has benefited programs for children and young people in all 50 states.

"Now if you aren't into noses, you can purchase pins, bracelets or just make a cash donation," reports Danielle Davis.

If you want to contribute there is still time, the signage will be up in stores for about another week.

Also, on Thursday, June 1, Walgreens' employees will be hard at work at the Pizza Ranch on Floyd Blvd. They will be waitress from 4:15p.m. until 8:45p.m.and all tips will go toward the Red Nose Project.