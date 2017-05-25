Warmest of upcoming days happening Friday - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Warmest of upcoming days happening Friday

Posted:
By Ron Demers, Chief Meteorologist
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) -

We had another day with slightly warmer temperatures in the area meaning many of us were able to get into the low 70s.  

We did see the clouds increase during the day and a few sprinkles and light showers fell in some places.  

We'll continue with a slight chance of thunderstorms tonight with only a lingering shower possibility Friday morning, mainly in eastern Siouxland.  

It's beginning to look like we have a better chance of staying mostly dry for the rest of the weekend, so we'll call Sunday and Monday partly cloudy with maybe a slight chance of a shower in eastern Siouxland during that time.  

Highs all weekend will be very comfortable in the low 70s.  It's looking like a dry forecast will continue into the middle of next week with highs staying in the low 70s through Wednesday.

