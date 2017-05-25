High school teachers and family reflect on acting Lt. Gov.'s beginnings

"Lieutenant Governor...state of Iowa...how proud we all are," said Gregg's grandfather, Glen Gregg.

Adam Gregg was just appointed to the second-most powerful position in the state of Iowa.

But he comes from humble beginnings. Siouxland beginnings.

"It's a great honor, not only for the family, but for the community," said Glen Gregg. "Especially our school that encouraged him to reach these kind of heights."

Before Gregg set foot inside the Capitol Building or walked inside a courtroom, he was walking the hallways here, at West Sioux High School.

"A great role model for all the kids in school," said Gregg's high school basketball coach, Brad Klarenbeek.

"He was a very hard-working student," said Gregg's high school teacher, Jan Thompson.

"Very articulate, just a nice young man," said Gregg's high school band director, Bob Bak.

Gregg was a model student, standout athlete, even the Homecoming King, but there was one subject he took to above the rest.

"We had some very interesting discussions about government, and the role of government and how to handle things in politics and so forth," said Glen Gregg.

Even though his teachers and his family knew his work ethic and intrigue would take him places...

"You just kind of knew something was going to happen to this kid," said Glen Gregg.

They didn't know it'd be at the top of state government.

"We just didn't think that a kid from a little small town of 2,000 and going to just a medium-sized kind of school had that kind of a get up and go that he can push himself hard enough and win enough friends and make enough points so that people like him that much," said Glen Gregg.

A day after his appointment, Gregg and acting governor Kim Reynolds are starting their "Building a Better Iowa Tour" around the state.

The first stop is in Hawarden, where it all began.