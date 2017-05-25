Students celebrate test results by throwing balloons filled with paint at their principal

Students at Liberty Elementary School were rewarded for their hard work in the classroom this year.

On Thursday, second through fifth graders had some fun outside of the classroom.

388 students achieved their goals and scored higher on their Iowa Assessment tests this year.

So their reward? Throw water balloons filled with paint at their principal.

The students scores improve each year, and the teachers and staff couldn't be more proud.

"I always say we have the best kids in the whole city and I know that lots of principals feel that way but these guys have worked so hard, said Liberty Elementary School's Principal, Stacie Henderson. Our teachers and staff and our students have worked so hard everyday and they've learned so much it's exciting to see that pay off for them."

Principal Henderson said it was worth getting hit by those balloons because the students earned that reward.

