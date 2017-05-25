Iowa State Patrol says "stay safe" on the roads this Memorial Day Weekend

This holiday weekend will be a big one for travel and the Iowa State Patrol says it's important to stay safe on the roads.

"Watching our speed, wearing our seat belts. And, remind people to be aware what they are doing on the roadway. Don't be distracted," said Trooper John Farley, Iowa State Patrol.

Trooper Farley says people seem to getting the message.

So, far this year there have been 108 people killed on Iowa roads.

At the same time last year there were 135 people.

That's a decrease of 20-percent.

