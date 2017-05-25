Iowa Great Lakes ready for the holiday weekend

Siouxlanders are making some big plans for the long holiday weekend.

It also signals the start of something big in the Iowa Great Lakes.

Memorial Day Weekend marks the traditional start of the Summer tourism season in the Iowa Great Lakes.

Rebecca Peters of Okoboji Tourism says preliminary indications are pointing toward another banner season.

"All indicators point that we should be up in numbers this year, and that there's a really high consumer confidence this year. So I think that we'll see a lot of visitors come to the area and so they'll be partaking in a lot of the fun activities that we have here."

Peters says she's basing that also on an increased number of inquiries about the Iowa Great Lakes her office has received.

"We've had a number of requests and they started earlier this year. We've also had a higher volume this year of requests of information about Okoboji. Also we're very fortunate that as people are inquiring about it when we ask where they're from, people are coming from a lot further out, so that's exciting as well because that's a pretty good indicator they'll stay longer when they come to the area."

Peters adds Memorial Day Weekend is usually a pretty good barometer as to what the summer tourism season is going to be like.

She says they have teamed up with the Iowa Tourism Office in order to get some national exposure.



