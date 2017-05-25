Seaboard Triumph holding job fair next week - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Seaboard Triumph holding job fair next week

Posted:
SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KTIV) -

Seaboard Triumph is looking to hire new workers in Sioux City.

They will be hosting a Job Fair at the Tyson Events Center next week

It will be June 1 and will run from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. 

The pork plant is expected to open in July.
 

