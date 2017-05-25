Storm Lake Police trying to find "clown" in suspicious vehicle

Storm Lake Police trying to locate a suspicious vehicle that scared a group of children at a local park.

Officers were called to Chautauqua Park around 12:30 this afternoon.

The caller says they saw a white utility van parked in the southwest corner of the park.

The van had dark windows and a silver luggage rack on top.

The driver was a heavy-set fair-skinned white man in his 40s wearing a white muscle shirt.

The other man was wearing a clown mask with a large elongated chin.

The masked man was yelling at the children in the park.

But, witnesses couldn't make out what he said.

The van was last seen driving westbound on Chautauqua Park.

Call the Storm Lake Police Department at (712) 749-2525 if you know anything about the suspicious van.

News release from the Storm Lake Police Department:

On the afternoon of Thursday May 25th 2017 at approximately 12:23 PM, The Storm Lake Police Department were called to the area of Chautauqua Park (410 East Lakeshore) for a report of a suspicious vehicle. Officers were told that there was a 15 to 20 minute time delay before the caller contacted the police.

The caller advised that they had seen a full sized white colored utility van parked in the south west corner of Chautauqua Park. The van had dark tinted windows and a silver luggage rack on the rooftop. The driver of the van was described as a heavy set fair skinned white male in his 40s wearing a white muscle shirt. The caller further advised that there was a second male in the van. The second man was seen through the side door which was described as a hinged side door, not a sliding style side door. The side door was open and the second male was seen wearing a clown mask with a large elongated chin. The man wearing the mask was yelling at children in the park however no one was able to determine what was being yelled.

The van was last seen driving westbound on Chautauqua Park Drive. This case is being treated as a suspicious vehicle at this time. No contact was made with any child. Anyone that has seen this vehicle is asked to contact the Storm Lake Police Department at 712 749-2525.

All defendants are considered innocent until proven guilty.

