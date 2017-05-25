Fire chief says 3 dead in Des Moines apartment fire - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Fire chief says 3 dead in Des Moines apartment fire

DES MOINES, IA (AP) -

Des Moines' fire chief says three people have died from injuries received in a Des Moines apartment fire.

The Des Moines Register reports (http://dmreg.co/2r0TXOZ ) that the blaze broke out Thursday afternoon at the Eddy Apartments, about two miles west of downtown Des Moines.

Fire Chief John TeKippe confirmed late Thursday afternoon that three people had died. TeKippe says one person died on the scene and two others died later at a hospital.

Police had initially reported that three people were critically injured in the fire. Two others were also reported to have been injured.

Officials have not release the names of those killed or hurt.

