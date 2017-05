New tonight, Sioux City police release video showing an armed robbery at Doctor John's.

The heist happened on Sunday night at the business on Singing Hills Boulevard.

The suspects showed weapons and demanded money from the clerk.

They even put a gun at the back of the clerk.

The suspects then ran off with an undisclosed amount of cash.

They are described as being black men in their 20's.

If you know who the suspects are call Crime Stoppers at 258-TIPS.