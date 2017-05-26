Holiday weekend kicks off with nice Friday afternoon

With clouds thick overhead it was a mild night across Siouxland.



We're starting the day with a few light showers passing through the region but those will exit quickly.



As we go through the day clouds will decrease and we'll end up with a very nice day with highs near 80 degrees.



Those clouds return again tonight and Saturday looks a little similar to what we saw Thursday with a few light showers and plenty of clouds.



The good news is that the rest of the weekend looks dry and with highs in the mid 70s Sunday and Monday will make for terrific days to fire the grill up.



Temperatures look to stay in the low to mid 70s through the rest of the period with the only blip being a chance for thunderstorms Wednesday night into Thursday.