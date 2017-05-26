Price is Right Plinko record - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Price is Right Plinko record

Posted:
(NBC News) -

There's never a shortage of exciting moments or excited contestants on the long-running game show 'The Price is Right but Thursday's show yielded a record breaking moment.

One of the contestants, Ryan, got to play the fan favorite game Plinko.

Ryan was really excited to take on the game and he made each of his five chances count.

His first chip earned him an easy $10,000 but Ryan was just getting warmed up.

Ryan ended up winning more than $30,000 playing Plinko hitting the $10,000 slot three times and breaking the record for the most money won playing that game on the show.

Ryan was so excited he could not stop running around the stage. 

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KTIV Television
2929 Signal Hill Drive Sioux City, IA 51108
Switchboard: 712-239-4100 or 800-234-KTIV(5848)

News: (712) 226-5480
Fax: (712) 239-3025
News Tips: ktivnews@ktiv.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KITV Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.