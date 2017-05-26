Price is Right Plinko record

There's never a shortage of exciting moments or excited contestants on the long-running game show 'The Price is Right but Thursday's show yielded a record breaking moment.



One of the contestants, Ryan, got to play the fan favorite game Plinko.



Ryan was really excited to take on the game and he made each of his five chances count.



His first chip earned him an easy $10,000 but Ryan was just getting warmed up.



Ryan ended up winning more than $30,000 playing Plinko hitting the $10,000 slot three times and breaking the record for the most money won playing that game on the show.



Ryan was so excited he could not stop running around the stage.