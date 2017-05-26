Grilling assistance to help you out

If you're planning to grill out this Memorial Day weekend or anytime over the summer... There's a hotline if you need help.



For the fifth year in a row, Longhorn Steakhouse is bringing back its annual "Grill Us Hotline" to help grillers become heroes of their backyard grill-outs.



Certified grill masters will be available via phone this Sunday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. central time at 1-855-LH-GRILL.



For help via text, you can get tips and recipes by texting the word "GRILL" to 55702 all summer long.