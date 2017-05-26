8-year-old boy runs to the fire department to save his pets from a house fire

Some children want to be firefighters when they grow up.

But an eight-year-old in Newton, Iowa may already hold the title, saving his home from going up in flames.

The fire was last week in the 300 block of 8th Avenue.

With two young boys, the Daniels are used to an active household.

Steve Daniels, Quinton's Dad said, "Usually it's loud. Kids running around.

But now they are left with almost nothing. Almost.

Misty Daniels, Quintin's Mom said, "He saved our dog and cat, and he saved our house."

That hero, eight-year-old Quintin Daniels who was coming home from school Friday afternoon. That's when he first realized something was wrong.

Quintin Daniels, saved home said, "When I opened the front door, what I saw only was a lot of smoke everywhere. Like all over the place."

At that moment, he says he recalled what firefighters taught him during a school visit last year.

Quintin Daniels, saved home said, "I know what to do. I need to go to the fire department and get them so they can put it out."

So he started running, running the several blocks toward the fire station.

Quintin Daniels, saved home said, "I cross the street and then like this lady picked me up and drove me the rest of the way."

And once he got there, fire crews were immediately dispatched to the house.

They were able to keep the fire mainly contained to the kitchen.

Steve Daniels, Quinton's Dad said, "Right here is where the fire department is saying caused the fire."

Almost everything in the home has damage but not the most important ones.

"What was your biggest concern?"

Quintin Daniels, saved home said, "My dog"

"Why?"

Quintin Daniels, saved home said, "Because I was afraid she was going to die."

Molly the dog lived. And so did Charlie the cat and now Quintin is getting the attention he didn't know he deserved.

Quintin Daniels, saved home said, "I didn't know all of this would happen just by doing that."

Misty Daniels, Quintin's Mom said, "I am. I am so proud of him. I am. I just, it makes me want to cry."